Lobbying Update: $60,000 of DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Legislative and regulatory issues confronting the electric utility and natural gas sectors.

Issues related to tax policy."

DUK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DUK stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 12/24, 11/25, 11/01 and 0 sales.

on 12/24, 11/25, 11/01 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.

DUK Insider Trading Activity

DUK insiders have traded $DUK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT ALEXANDER GLENN (EVP & CEO DEF & Midwest) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,002 shares for an estimated $1,646,245 .

. JULIA S JANSON (EVP&CEO, Duke Energy Carolinas) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,160,866

KODWO GHARTEY-TAGOE (EVP, CLO & Corp Sec) sold 9,007 shares for an estimated $1,054,719

LOUIS E. RENJEL (EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,270 shares for an estimated $587,560.

DUK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 972 institutional investors add shares of DUK stock to their portfolio, and 860 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DUK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DUK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

