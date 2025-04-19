Lobbying Update: $60,000 of DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Legislative and regulatory issues confronting the electric utility and natural gas sectors.
Legislative and regulatory issues confronting the electric utility and natural gas sectors.
Issues related to tax policy."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
DUK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DUK stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 12/24, 11/25, 11/01 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
DUK Insider Trading Activity
DUK insiders have traded $DUK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT ALEXANDER GLENN (EVP & CEO DEF & Midwest) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,002 shares for an estimated $1,646,245.
- JULIA S JANSON (EVP&CEO, Duke Energy Carolinas) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,160,866
- KODWO GHARTEY-TAGOE (EVP, CLO & Corp Sec) sold 9,007 shares for an estimated $1,054,719
- LOUIS E. RENJEL (EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,270 shares for an estimated $587,560.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
DUK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 972 institutional investors add shares of DUK stock to their portfolio, and 860 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 6,719,670 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $723,977,245
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 4,617,276 shares (-45.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $497,465,316
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 4,336,659 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $467,231,640
- FMR LLC added 4,115,001 shares (+55.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $443,350,207
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,096,096 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $225,833,383
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,731,160 shares (-9.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $186,515,178
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,556,155 shares (+2418.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $167,660,139
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
DUK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DUK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for DUK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DUK forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.