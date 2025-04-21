Lobbying Update: $60,000 of DRAFTKINGS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of DRAFTKINGS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitor sports gaming issues and legislation. Educate about the company's business model.

Monitor legislation to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to repeal Chapter 35 (relating to taxes on wagering), including H.R. 1440, the Discriminatory Gaming Tax Repeal Act of 2025. Educate Members of Congress on tax administration challenges, IRS tax treatment, and the need for guidance on sports gaming issues.

Monitor CFTC activity on event contracts."

DKNG Insider Trading Activity

DKNG insiders have traded $DKNG stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DKNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL LIBERMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 2,031,386 shares for an estimated $81,952,010 .

. MATTHEW KALISH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,007,585 shares for an estimated $45,271,234 .

. JASON ROBINS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 869,802 shares for an estimated $37,419,009 .

. R STANTON DODGE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 498,523 shares for an estimated $21,548,112 .

. ALAN WAYNE ELLINGSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 164,542 shares for an estimated $6,984,333 .

. JOCELYN MOORE sold 3,420 shares for an estimated $143,640

DKNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 338 institutional investors add shares of DKNG stock to their portfolio, and 377 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DKNG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DKNG in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/13/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

CBRE issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

DKNG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DKNG recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $DKNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $57.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $60.0 on 04/13/2025

on 04/13/2025 Jordan Bender from JMP Securities set a target price of $57.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 An analyst from Needham set a target price of $65.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 John Staszak from Argus Research set a target price of $60.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 Clark Lampen from BTIG set a target price of $59.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 John DeCree from CBRE set a target price of $54.0 on 01/29/2025

on 01/29/2025 Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $33.0 on 11/08/2024

