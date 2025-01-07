Lobbying Update: $60,000 of DOORDASH lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of DOORDASH lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Restaurant relief Minority owned small businesses

Independent Contractors Portable Benefits

Farm Bill"

DASH Insider Trading Activity

DASH insiders have traded $DASH stock on the open market 227 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 227 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAVI INUKONDA (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has traded it 19 times. They made 0 purchases and 19 sales, selling 70,290 shares.

PRABIR ADARKAR (PRESIDENT AND COO) has traded it 29 times. They made 0 purchases and 29 sales, selling 153,565 shares.

TONY XU (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has traded it 54 times. They made 0 purchases and 54 sales, selling 1,137,490 shares.

ANDY FANG has traded it 59 times. They made 0 purchases and 59 sales, selling 753,806 shares.

KEITH YANDELL (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has traded it 21 times. They made 0 purchases and 21 sales, selling 40,859 shares.

STANLEY TANG has traded it 24 times. They made 0 purchases and 24 sales, selling 203,690 shares.

TIA SHERRINGHAM (GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY) has traded it 10 times. They made 0 purchases and 10 sales, selling 49,289 shares.

GORDON S LEE (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has traded it 7 times. They made 0 purchases and 7 sales, selling 10,245 shares.

SHONA L BROWN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales, selling 15,005 shares.

DASH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 409 institutional investors add shares of DASH stock to their portfolio, and 279 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

