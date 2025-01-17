Lobbying Update: $60,000 of DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to international and corporate tax Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 Implementation Research and Development tax incentives"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

DELL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DELL stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DELL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 11/07, 10/04, 07/23 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

DELL Insider Trading Activity

DELL insiders have traded $DELL stock on the open market 199 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 199 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DELL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL S DELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 30,000,000 shares for an estimated $3,503,473,267 .

. IV (GP), L.L.C. SLTA has made 0 purchases and 75 sales selling 2,954,775 shares for an estimated $364,748,433 .

. V (GP), L.L.C. SLTA has made 0 purchases and 75 sales selling 2,954,775 shares for an estimated $364,748,433 .

. WILLIAM F SCANNELL (Pres., Glob. Sales & Cust. Ops) sold 42,595 shares for an estimated $4,995,967

YVONNE MCGILL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $3,049,753 .

. LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. SILVER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,496 shares for an estimated $885,727 .

. RADAKOVICH LYNN VOJVODICH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,175 shares for an estimated $276,790.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

DELL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 757 institutional investors add shares of DELL stock to their portfolio, and 485 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.