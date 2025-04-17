Lobbying Update: $60,000 of DARLING INGREDIENTS INC lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of DARLING INGREDIENTS INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Support for higher renewal volume obligations under the Renewable Fuel Standard Support for the renewable diesel/biodiesel tax incentives, SAF tax incentives, and the Clean Fuel Production Credit (Section 45Z)

Support for extension of the Clean Fuel Production Credit (Section 45Z) Eligibility of foreign UCO and animal fat feedstocks Transferability of Section 45Z tax credit"

DAR Insider Trading Activity

DAR insiders have traded $DAR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANDALL C STUEWE (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,049,054.

DAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 186 institutional investors add shares of DAR stock to their portfolio, and 257 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

