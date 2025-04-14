Lobbying Update: $60,000 of CVS HEALTH lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of CVS HEALTH lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to pharmaceutical supply chains.

Issues related to Medicare Part D, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid.

Issues related to employer, small group, and individual insurance markets."

CVS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CVS stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

CVS Insider Trading Activity

CVS insiders have traded $CVS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL F MAHONEY purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,001,000

JAMES DAVID CLARK (SVP, Cont & Chief Acct Officer) sold 7,513 shares for an estimated $498,487

CVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 511 institutional investors add shares of CVS stock to their portfolio, and 1,223 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CVS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Edward Jones issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/18/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/23/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/21/2024

CVS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CVS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $66.0.

Here are some recent targets:

George Hill from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $66.0 on 12/03/2024

on 12/03/2024 Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $66.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 Ann Hynes from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $66.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 David MacDonald from Truist Financial set a target price of $76.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Jessica Tassan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $72.0 on 10/21/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.