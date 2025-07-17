Lobbying Update: $60,000 of CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to consumer auto finance, automobile loans, and other financial products. Issues related to the Consumer Protection Financial Bureau"

CACC Insider Trading Activity

CACC insiders have traded $CACC stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GENERAL PARTNERS LLC PRESCOTT has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 76,770 shares for an estimated $38,086,334 .

. JILL FOSS WATSON has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $10,799,406 .

. DOUGLAS W BUSK (Chief Treasury Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $1,547,910

ANDREW K ROSTAMI (Chief Mktg and Product Officer) sold 375 shares for an estimated $189,483

NICHOLAS J ELLIOTT (Chief Alignment Officer) sold 300 shares for an estimated $150,600

CACC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of CACC stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CACC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CACC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

TD Cowen issued a "Sell" rating on 01/31/2025

CACC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CACC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CACC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $475.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Moshe Orenbuch from TD Cowen set a target price of $450.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Kyle Joseph from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $500.0 on 01/31/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

