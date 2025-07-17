Lobbying Update: $60,000 of COSTAR GROUP lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of COSTAR GROUP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues impacting the real estate industry, generally; No specific legislation."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

CSGP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CSGP stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSGP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $80,000 on 06/30, 06/27, 06/25 and 0 sales.

on 06/30, 06/27, 06/25 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.

on 05/15. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 01/21.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

CSGP Insider Trading Activity

CSGP insiders have traded $CSGP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK G. SAINT (President, Marketplaces) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,027,499

CYNTHIA CAMMETT CANN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,749 shares for an estimated $139,745

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CSGP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 480 institutional investors add shares of CSGP stock to their portfolio, and 350 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CSGP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSGP in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/16/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CSGP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CSGP forecast page.

CSGP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSGP recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $CSGP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Tomasello from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $100.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $70.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $83.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Nicholas Jones from JMP Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $98.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Nicholas Jones from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $85.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Faiza Alwy from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $89.0 on 02/28/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.