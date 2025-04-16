Lobbying Update: $60,000 of COSTAR GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of COSTAR GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues impacting the real estate industry."
CSGP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CSGP stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSGP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 01/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
CSGP Insider Trading Activity
CSGP insiders have traded $CSGP stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL R KLEIN sold 71,633 shares for an estimated $5,350,268
- ANDREW C FLORANCE (President and CEO) purchased 14,731 shares for an estimated $1,099,966
- MICHAEL J DESMARAIS (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $439,340
- CYNTHIA CAMMETT CANN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,059 shares for an estimated $240,418.
- JOHN W HILL sold 2,735 shares for an estimated $209,938
- CHRISTOPHER J NASSETTA sold 1,681 shares for an estimated $135,135
CSGP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 400 institutional investors add shares of CSGP stock to their portfolio, and 361 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 6,568,801 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $470,260,463
- POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,497,188 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $465,133,688
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 5,635,481 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $403,444,084
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 4,345,267 shares (+44.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $311,077,664
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 4,286,449 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $306,866,883
- TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,245,109 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $232,317,353
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,359,442 shares (+1854.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,322,452
CSGP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSGP in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025
- Needham issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/23/2024
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024
CSGP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSGP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CSGP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Peter Christiansen from Citigroup set a target price of $90.0 on 10/23/2024
- Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $83.0 on 10/23/2024
