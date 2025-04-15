Lobbying Update: $60,000 of CORTEVA AGRISCIENCE lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of CORTEVA AGRISCIENCE lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"EPA regulatory issues pertaining to pesticides."

CTVA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CTVA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $15,000 on 10/29.

CTVA Insider Trading Activity

CTVA insiders have traded $CTVA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES V. MAGRO (Chief Executive Officer) sold 46,905 shares for an estimated $2,993,477

CORNEL B FUERER (SVP, Gen Counsel and Secretary) sold 37,672 shares for an estimated $2,388,367

BRIAN TITUS (See Remarks) sold 26,560 shares for an estimated $1,692,934

CTVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 526 institutional investors add shares of CTVA stock to their portfolio, and 505 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CTVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTVA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/21/2024

CTVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTVA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CTVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $68.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Aleksey Yefremov from KeyBanc set a target price of $69.0 on 11/21/2024

on 11/21/2024 Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup set a target price of $68.0 on 10/23/2024

