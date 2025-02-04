Lobbying Update: $60,000 of COPT DEFENSE PROPERTIES L.P. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of COPT DEFENSE PROPERTIES L.P. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Department of Defense land lease vs land conveyance issues. Bills include the National Defense Authorization Act, the Defense Appropriations bill, MILCON, Veterans Affairs, and related Agencies.

Department of Defense land lease vs land conveyance issues. Bills include the National Defense Authorization Act, the Defense Appropriations bill and MILCON, Veterans Affairs and related Agencies."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

CDP Insider Trading Activity

CDP insiders have traded $CDP stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN E BUDORICK (PRESIDENT/CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,854 shares for an estimated $1,164,897 .

. BRITT A. SNIDER (EVP & COO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $29,407

MATTHEW T MYERS (SVP-CAO & CONTROLLER) sold 500 shares for an estimated $16,160

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CDP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of CDP stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.