Lobbying Update: $60,000 of COMPASS PATHWAYS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of COMPASS PATHWAYS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Discussions regarding legislative and regulatory issues, including appropriations, pertaining to the use and application of psychedelic medicines."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

CMPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of CMPS stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CMPS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMPS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 07/15/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/27/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CMPS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CMPS forecast page.

CMPS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMPS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CMPS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Trucchio from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $45.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Josh Schimmer from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $6.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Josh Schimmer from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $12.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $15.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Paul Matteis from Stifel set a target price of $11.0 on 02/27/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.