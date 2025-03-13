Lobbying Update: $60,000 of COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY - CMC lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY - CMC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Leveling the Playing Field Act; general trade enforcement; energy and environment policy; track rail regulatory issues"
CMC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of CMC stock to their portfolio, and 240 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,451,672 shares (-32.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,002,931
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,177,729 shares (+808.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,415,358
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 893,094 shares (+87.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,297,462
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 584,273 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,979,940
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 564,418 shares (+15350.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,995,132
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 520,052 shares (-12.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,794,579
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 495,163 shares (+45.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,560,084
