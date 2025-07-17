Lobbying Update: $60,000 of CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Support for action under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 to address Chinese Transportation, logistics, and maritime policies and their impact on domestic production and employment"
CLF Insider Trading Activity
CLF insiders have traded $CLF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES D GRAHAM (EVP Chief Legal Admin & Sec) sold 120,000 shares for an estimated $822,036
- JANE M. CRONIN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $105,606
- KEITH KOCI (EVP & President, CC Services) purchased 9,500 shares for an estimated $102,742
- JOHN T BALDWIN purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $34,800
CLF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of CLF stock to their portfolio, and 258 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN added 9,000,000 shares (+152.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,980,000
- SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP added 5,757,000 shares (+35.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,322,540
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 5,670,234 shares (-93.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,609,323
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 5,243,714 shares (+1030.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,103,329
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 5,020,194 shares (-77.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,265,994
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 3,985,393 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,759,930
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,185,328 shares (-44.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,183,396
CLF Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLF in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- GLJ Research issued a "Sell" rating on 05/28/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025
- B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025
CLF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLF recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CLF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $7.5 on 07/14/2025
- Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $8.0 on 06/20/2025
- Christopher LeFemina from Jefferies set a target price of $6.0 on 05/29/2025
- Gordon Johnson from GLJ Research set a target price of $3.91 on 05/28/2025
- Mike Harris from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $11.25 on 05/12/2025
- Nick Giles from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $17.0 on 04/23/2025
- Martin Englert from Seaport Global set a target price of $11.0 on 03/12/2025
