Lobbying Update: $60,000 of CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Support for action under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 to address Chinese Transportation, logistics, and maritime policies and their impact on domestic production and employment"

CLF Insider Trading Activity

CLF insiders have traded $CLF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES D GRAHAM (EVP Chief Legal Admin & Sec) sold 120,000 shares for an estimated $822,036

JANE M. CRONIN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $105,606

KEITH KOCI (EVP & President, CC Services) purchased 9,500 shares for an estimated $102,742

JOHN T BALDWIN purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $34,800

CLF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of CLF stock to their portfolio, and 258 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CLF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLF in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

GLJ Research issued a "Sell" rating on 05/28/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

CLF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLF recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CLF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $7.5 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $8.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Christopher LeFemina from Jefferies set a target price of $6.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Gordon Johnson from GLJ Research set a target price of $3.91 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Mike Harris from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $11.25 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Nick Giles from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $17.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Martin Englert from Seaport Global set a target price of $11.0 on 03/12/2025

