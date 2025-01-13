Lobbying Update: $60,000 of CLARK STREET ASSOCIATES LLC ON BEHALF OF QORVO lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of CLARK STREET ASSOCIATES LLC ON BEHALF OF QORVO lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 8774/ S. 4921 - Department of Defense Appropriations for FY 2025 - issues related to defense technology.

QRVO Insider Trading Activity

QRVO insiders have traded $QRVO stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QRVO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP CHESLEY (SVP, High Performance Analog) has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales, selling 14,126 shares.

GINA HARRISON (VP and Corporate Controller) sold 689 shares.

RODERICK NELSON sold 2,132 shares.

PAUL J FEGO (SVP, Global Operations) has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 3,318 shares.

STEVEN E CREVISTON (SVP, Connectivity & Sensors) has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 6,000 shares.

ROBERT A BRUGGEWORTH (President and CEO) sold 16,664 shares.

GRANT BROWN (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 16,292 shares.

QRVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 269 institutional investors add shares of QRVO stock to their portfolio, and 278 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

