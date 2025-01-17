Lobbying Update: $60,000 of CISCO SYSTEMS INC lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of CISCO SYSTEMS INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Tax issues related to corporate and international taxation and innovation."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

CSCO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CSCO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

on 09/04. REPRESENTATIVE C. SCOTT FRANKLIN sold up to $15,000 on 08/01.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

CSCO Insider Trading Activity

CSCO insiders have traded $CSCO stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES ROBBINS (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 198,887 shares for an estimated $11,214,913 .

. RICHARD SCOTT HERREN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 108,660 shares for an estimated $6,079,352 .

. DEBORAH L STAHLKOPF (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 70,952 shares for an estimated $4,000,495 .

. THIMAYA K. SUBAIYA (EVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,870 shares for an estimated $1,872,812 .

. MARIA VICTORIA WONG (SVP & Chief Acctg Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,484 shares for an estimated $527,420 .

. KRISTINA M JOHNSON sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $449,025

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CSCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,249 institutional investors add shares of CSCO stock to their portfolio, and 1,575 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.