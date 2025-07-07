Lobbying Update: $60,000 of CHARGEPOINT INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of CHARGEPOINT INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues connected to electrified transportation; implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act; global competition issues relevant to the U.S. EV charging sector.

CHPT Insider Trading Activity

CHPT insiders have traded $CHPT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REBECCA CHAVEZ (CLO and Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,584 shares for an estimated $40,041 .

. JAGDEEP CA SINGH (CCXO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 58,140 shares for an estimated $38,431 .

. MANSI KHETANI (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,125 shares for an estimated $25,246 .

. JOHN DAVID VICE (CRO) sold 7,858 shares for an estimated $5,231

CHPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of CHPT stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

