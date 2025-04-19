Lobbying Update: $60,000 of CENTENE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of CENTENE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to ACA, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid General mental health policy Issues related to Artificial Intelligence in healthcare"
CNC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CNC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/05.
CNC Insider Trading Activity
CNC insiders have traded $CNC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS GRECO purchased 17,000 shares for an estimated $1,015,750
- ANDREW LYNN ASHER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 17,200 shares for an estimated $1,000,008
- CHRISTOPHER J COUGHLIN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $594,400
- THEODORE R. II SAMUELS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $294,300
- SARAH LONDON (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 4,117 shares for an estimated $250,313
- H JAMES DALLAS purchased 1,693 shares for an estimated $99,903
- JESSICA L. BLUME purchased 250 shares for an estimated $14,870
CNC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 380 institutional investors add shares of CNC stock to their portfolio, and 468 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 7,624,593 shares (-83.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $461,897,843
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 5,061,954 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $306,653,173
- NORGES BANK added 4,145,338 shares (+19.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $251,124,576
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,113,280 shares (+204.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $249,182,502
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 3,915,351 shares (-71.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $237,191,963
- SWEDBANK AB removed 3,703,205 shares (-68.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $224,340,158
- POLITAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 3,362,610 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,706,913
CNC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024
CNC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Ha from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $69.0 on 04/15/2025
- Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $91.0 on 10/29/2024
