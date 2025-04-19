Lobbying Update: $60,000 of CENTENE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of CENTENE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to ACA, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid General mental health policy Issues related to Artificial Intelligence in healthcare"

CNC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

CNC Insider Trading Activity

CNC insiders have traded $CNC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS GRECO purchased 17,000 shares for an estimated $1,015,750

ANDREW LYNN ASHER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 17,200 shares for an estimated $1,000,008

CHRISTOPHER J COUGHLIN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $594,400

THEODORE R. II SAMUELS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $294,300

SARAH LONDON (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 4,117 shares for an estimated $250,313

H JAMES DALLAS purchased 1,693 shares for an estimated $99,903

JESSICA L. BLUME purchased 250 shares for an estimated $14,870

CNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 380 institutional investors add shares of CNC stock to their portfolio, and 468 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CNC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024

CNC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ha from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $69.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $91.0 on 10/29/2024

