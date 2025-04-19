Lobbying Update: $60,000 of CENCORA INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of CENCORA INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"IRA implementation. Drug Shortages; supply chain resiliency; PAHPA Reauthorization; Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) Implementation, SUPPORT Act Reauthorization, Appropriations bills (FDA, Labor, HHS).

Recognizing pharmacists as providers within Medicare; The Equitable Introduction of Community Access to Pharmacist Services Act Medicare reimbursement."

COR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.

COR Insider Trading Activity

COR insiders have traded $COR stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. WALGREENS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,286,376 shares for an estimated $314,531,795 .

. STEVEN H COLLIS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 122,175 shares for an estimated $30,068,603 .

. ROBERT P. MAUCH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,940 shares for an estimated $2,564,172 .

. SILVANA BATTAGLIA (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,678 shares for an estimated $1,594,992 .

. ELIZABETH S CAMPBELL (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,127 shares for an estimated $1,107,191 .

. LAZARUS KRIKORIAN (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,816 shares for an estimated $974,873.

COR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 577 institutional investors add shares of COR stock to their portfolio, and 482 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

