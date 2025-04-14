Lobbying Update: $60,000 of CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"CCUS"

CRC Insider Trading Activity

CRC insiders have traded $CRC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL L. PRESTON (EVP, Chf Strategy Officer & GC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 83,000 shares for an estimated $4,580,558 .

. OMAR HAYAT (EVP - Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,016 shares for an estimated $883,820 .

. FRANCISCO LEON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $700,797 .

. NOELLE M. REPETTI (Senior VP and Controller) sold 8,770 shares for an estimated $488,927

JAMES N CHAPMAN has made 2 purchases buying 2,017 shares for an estimated $79,614 and 0 sales.

CRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of CRC stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CRC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/21/2024

CRC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CRC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Michael Schwartz from Jefferies set a target price of $64.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Mike Scialla from Stephens set a target price of $73.0 on 10/21/2024

