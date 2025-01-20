Lobbying Update: $60,000 of BOYD GAMING CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of BOYD GAMING CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the Wire Act (PL 87-216), internet gaming, and online wagering; H.R.967 - Betting on Our Future Act; H.R.6543 - No Hidden FEES Act of 2023; H.R.9590/S.5057 - Supporting Affordability and Fairness with Every (SAFE) Bet Act.

Issues related to tribal recognition, lands in trust, and tribal sovereignty; H.R.5732 - Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians Restoration Act of 2023; H.R.1208 - To amend the Act of June 18, 1934, to reaffirm the authority of the Secretary of the Interior to take land into trust for Indian Tribes, and for other purposes; H.R.6180 - Poarch Band of Creek Indians Lands Act.

Issues related to implementation of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (PL 115-97); Issues related to slot tax threshold; H.R.7024 - The Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024.

S.4457 - Southern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act; H.R.10545 - American Relief Act, 2025 (PL 118-158)."

BYD Insider Trading Activity

BYD insiders have traded $BYD stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIANNE BOYD JOHNSON (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 146,260 shares for an estimated $8,792,419 .

. KEITH SMITH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $7,257,200 .

. WILLIAM R BOYD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $7,056,248 .

. TED BOGICH (Chief Operating Officer) sold 25,194 shares for an estimated $1,745,440

JOSH HIRSBERG (CFO & Treasurer) sold 21,549 shares for an estimated $1,539,245

CHRISTINE J. SPADAFOR has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,998 shares for an estimated $200,364.

BYD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of BYD stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

