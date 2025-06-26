Lobbying Update: $60,000 of BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitored S.Con.Res 7, H.Con.Res. 14 and issues related to defense spending.

Issues related to missile defense. Issues related to the National Defense Authorization Act for FY 2026.

Issues related to federal procurement and cyber security."

BAH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BAH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.

BAH Insider Trading Activity

BAH insiders have traded $BAH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOAN LORDI AMBLE purchased 930 shares for an estimated $121,737

BAH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 390 institutional investors add shares of BAH stock to their portfolio, and 439 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BAH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BAH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 05/28/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

