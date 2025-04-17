Lobbying Update: $60,000 of BLUEBIRD BIO INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of BLUEBIRD BIO INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues and legislation related to access to gene therapies and treatment of rare diseases.

Issues and legislation related to access to gene therapies and treatment of rare diseases."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

BLUE Insider Trading Activity

BLUE insiders have traded $BLUE stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLUE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD A COLVIN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,491 shares for an estimated $4,116 .

. THOMAS J KLIMA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 622 shares for an estimated $2,861 .

. ANDREW OBENSHAIN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,197 shares for an estimated $2,334 .

. JOSEPH VITTIGLIO (Chief Business & Legal Officer) sold 238 shares for an estimated $1,759

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BLUE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of BLUE stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BLUE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLUE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/31/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for BLUE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BLUE forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.