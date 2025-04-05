Lobbying Update: $60,000 of BLACKROCK FUNDS SERVICES GROUP LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of BLACKROCK FUNDS SERVICES GROUP LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the financial services and asset management industry.

Issues related to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) General issues regarding permitted reform

Issues impacting retirement security, generally"

BLK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BLK stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 12/19 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/18.

on 12/19 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/18. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.

on 01/17. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.

BLK Insider Trading Activity

BLK insiders have traded $BLK stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT L. GOLDSTEIN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 54,000 shares for an estimated $56,485,636 .

. LAURENCE FINK (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 48,700 shares for an estimated $50,441,710 .

. MARK WIEDMAN (Senior Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 36,190 shares for an estimated $37,851,104 .

. J. RICHARD KUSHEL (Senior Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,430 shares for an estimated $21,234,593 .

. CHRISTOPHER J. MEADE (General Counsel and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $18,824,988.

BLK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of BLK stock to their portfolio, and 1,500 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BLK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLK in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/16/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/15/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/03/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024

BLK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLK recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $BLK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1160.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $1175.0 on 01/16/2025

on 01/16/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $1160.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI set a target price of $1180.0 on 12/03/2024

on 12/03/2024 Chris Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $1150.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1245.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $1105.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $1118.0 on 10/11/2024

