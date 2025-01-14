Lobbying Update: $60,000 of BEST BUY CO. INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of BEST BUY CO. INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to digital health and connected healthcare.

Issues related to corporate taxation.

Issues related to organized retail crime. Issues related to privacy and artificial intelligence.

Issues related to credit card swipe fees. Issues related to H.R. 3881/S.1838, The Credit Card Competition Act.

Issues related to global trade and supply chains."

BBY Insider Trading Activity

BBY insiders have traded $BBY stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW M BILUNAS (SEVP Enterprise Strategy & CFO) has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 69,166 shares.

CORIE S BARRY (CEO) has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales, selling 79,829 shares.

KATHLEEN SCARLETT (SEVP, HR, Corp Affair & Canada) sold 40,169 shares.

JASON J BONFIG (SEVP Cust. Offerings & Fulfill) sold 25,000 shares.

RICHARD M SCHULZE has traded it 11 times. They made 0 purchases and 11 sales, selling 2,000,000 shares.

BBY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 444 institutional investors add shares of BBY stock to their portfolio, and 395 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

