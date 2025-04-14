Lobbying Update: $60,000 of BALL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of BALL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Potential improvements to recycling policy, including infrastructure investments (S.1189 and H.R. 6159, Recycling, Infrastructure and Accessibility Act of 2023.)

FY25 appropriations

Issues related to aluminum beverage can manufacturing supply chain."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

BALL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BALL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BALL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/05.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

BALL Insider Trading Activity

BALL insiders have traded $BALL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BALL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL WILLIAM FISHER (President & C.E.O.) sold 5,802 shares for an estimated $346,794

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BALL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 276 institutional investors add shares of BALL stock to their portfolio, and 382 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BALL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BALL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/17/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for BALL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BALL forecast page.

BALL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BALL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BALL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $66.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $58.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $75.0 on 10/17/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.