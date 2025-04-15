Lobbying Update: $60,000 of AVANOS MEDICAL INC. (FKA HALYARD HEALTH INC.) lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of AVANOS MEDICAL INC. (FKA HALYARD HEALTH INC.) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Federal programs pertaining to non-opioid pain management therapies
Administrations proposal to impose new tariffs"
AVNS Insider Trading Activity
AVNS insiders have traded $AVNS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KERR HOLBROOK (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $106,778
AVNS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of AVNS stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC removed 730,486 shares (-36.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,629,337
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 644,267 shares (+27.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,256,730
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 630,483 shares (-55.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,037,289
- TRIBUTARY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 246,379 shares (+38.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,922,353
- BROWN ADVISORY INC added 204,218 shares (+12.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,251,150
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 195,514 shares (-43.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,112,582
- RGM CAPITAL, LLC removed 184,936 shares (-5.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,944,181
