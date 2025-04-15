Lobbying Update: $60,000 of AVANOS MEDICAL INC. (FKA HALYARD HEALTH INC.) lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of AVANOS MEDICAL INC. (FKA HALYARD HEALTH INC.) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Federal programs pertaining to non-opioid pain management therapies

Administrations proposal to impose new tariffs"

AVNS Insider Trading Activity

AVNS insiders have traded $AVNS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KERR HOLBROOK (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $106,778

AVNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of AVNS stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

