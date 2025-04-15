Lobbying Update: $60,000 of AUDIOEYE lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of AUDIOEYE lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Advocacy related to disability issues."
AEYE Insider Trading Activity
AEYE insiders have traded $AEYE stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEYE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID MORADI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 1,034,043 shares for an estimated $25,367,224.
- CARR BETTIS (EXEC CHRMN/CHRMN OF THE BOARD) sold 225,000 shares for an estimated $5,400,000
- JAMIL A. TAHIR sold 125,000 shares for an estimated $3,000,000
- KELLY GEORGEVICH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,500 shares for an estimated $303,500.
- JAMES B HAWKINS has made 2 purchases buying 13,300 shares for an estimated $204,750 and 0 sales.
AEYE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of AEYE stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 250,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,802,500
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 245,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,738,618
- UBS GROUP AG added 197,003 shares (+1848.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,996,415
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 137,860 shares (-58.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,096,850
- FORMULA GROWTH LTD added 130,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,977,300
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 110,012 shares (+71.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,673,282
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 70,395 shares (+18.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,070,707
AEYE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AEYE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025
AEYE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AEYE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AEYE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $25.0 on 01/07/2025
- Scott Buck from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $37.0 on 11/11/2024
- Zachary Cummings from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $31.0 on 10/18/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.