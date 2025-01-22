Lobbying Update: $60,000 of ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Energy Tax issues."

AWI Insider Trading Activity

AWI insiders have traded $AWI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AWI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAWN M. KIRCHNER-KING (SVP Human Resources) sold 364 shares for an estimated $47,862

AWI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of AWI stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

