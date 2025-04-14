Lobbying Update: $60,000 of ARLO TECHNOLOGIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of ARLO TECHNOLOGIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Engage Congress on the ROUTERS Act and related bills."
ARLO Insider Trading Activity
ARLO insiders have traded $ARLO stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW BLAKE MCRAE (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 1,604,836 shares for an estimated $18,363,087.
- KURTIS JOSEPH BINDER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 269,819 shares for an estimated $3,042,614.
- BRIAN BUSSE (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 190,791 shares for an estimated $2,205,802.
ARLO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of ARLO stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,524,564 shares (-57.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,059,871
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 1,029,209 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,516,848
- CANNELL CAPITAL LLC removed 918,857 shares (-65.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,282,009
- EMERALD ADVISERS, LLC added 898,167 shares (+116.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,050,488
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 790,549 shares (+21.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,846,243
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 457,405 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,118,361
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 457,211 shares (-40.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,116,191
