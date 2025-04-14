Lobbying Update: $60,000 of ARLO TECHNOLOGIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of ARLO TECHNOLOGIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Engage Congress on the ROUTERS Act and related bills."

ARLO Insider Trading Activity

ARLO insiders have traded $ARLO stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW BLAKE MCRAE (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 1,604,836 shares for an estimated $18,363,087 .

. KURTIS JOSEPH BINDER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 269,819 shares for an estimated $3,042,614 .

. BRIAN BUSSE (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 190,791 shares for an estimated $2,205,802.

ARLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of ARLO stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

