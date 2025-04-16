Lobbying Update: $60,000 of ARDELYX INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of ARDELYX INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to Medicare ESRD benefit and chronic kidney disease management."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

ARDX Insider Trading Activity

ARDX insiders have traded $ARDX stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M MOTT has made 4 purchases buying 705,897 shares for an estimated $3,374,588 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL RAAB (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 299,353 shares for an estimated $1,568,749 .

. DAVID P. ROSENBAUM (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 61,527 shares for an estimated $361,860 .

. LAURA A WILLIAMS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,307 shares for an estimated $63,099 .

. ELIZABETH A GRAMMER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,337 shares for an estimated $57,910 .

. JUSTIN A RENZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,431 shares for an estimated $54,295 .

. ROBERT BLANKS (See Remarks) sold 4,941 shares for an estimated $23,689

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ARDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of ARDX stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ARDX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARDX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ARDX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ARDX forecast page.

ARDX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARDX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ARDX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from BTIG set a target price of $14.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Dennis Ding from Jefferies set a target price of $8.0 on 01/02/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.