Lobbying Update: $60,000 of ARCHER AVIATION lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of ARCHER AVIATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Educate policy makers about eVTOL aircraft technology. Issues related to NASA"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

ACHR Insider Trading Activity

ACHR insiders have traded $ACHR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC LENTELL (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 288,329 shares for an estimated $2,734,248 .

. THOMAS PAUL MUNIZ (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 233,101 shares for an estimated $2,187,736 .

. TOSHA PERKINS (CHIEF PEOPLE PARTNERSHIPS OFF.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 172,794 shares for an estimated $1,559,439 .

. MARK MESLER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 147,531 shares for an estimated $1,381,656 .

. PRIYA GUPTA (Interim CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,402 shares for an estimated $296,276.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ACHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 241 institutional investors add shares of ACHR stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ACHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACHR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ACHR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ACHR forecast page.

ACHR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACHR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ACHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andres Sheppard from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $13.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $13.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Amit Dayal from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $18.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Chris Pierce from Needham set a target price of $13.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a target price of $12.0 on 02/21/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.