Lobbying Update: $60,000 of ARCHER AVIATION INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of ARCHER AVIATION INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Educate policymakers about Archer and eVTOL aircraft technology.

Educate policymakers about Archer and eVTOL aircraft technology.

Educate policymakers about Archer and eVTOL aircraft technology.

Educate policymakers about Archer and eVTOL aircraft technology."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

ACHR Insider Trading Activity

ACHR insiders have traded $ACHR stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM D GOLDSTEIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 19,762 shares for an estimated $101,181 and 3 sales selling 3,007,178 shares for an estimated $14,855,764 .

and 3 sales selling 3,007,178 shares for an estimated . THOMAS PAUL MUNIZ (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 690,610 shares for an estimated $5,514,437 .

. MICHAEL SPELLACY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 533,000 shares for an estimated $5,147,300 .

. N.V. STELLANTIS purchased 751,879 shares for an estimated $4,999,995

ERIC LENTELL (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 261,247 shares for an estimated $1,894,316 .

. TOSHA PERKINS (CHIEF PEOPLE PARTNERSHIPS OFF.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 232,608 shares for an estimated $1,574,007 .

. MARK MESLER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 96,756 shares for an estimated $722,196 .

. PRIYA GUPTA (Interim CFO) sold 16,192 shares for an estimated $124,705

DEBORAH DIAZ purchased 5,150 shares for an estimated $38,522

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ACHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 236 institutional investors add shares of ACHR stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ACHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACHR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ACHR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ACHR forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.