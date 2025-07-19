Lobbying Update: $60,000 of APTIV PLC lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of APTIV PLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill, Section 899; OECD Pillar 2

Section 301 and 232 tariffs; USMCA tariff policies"

APTV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APTV stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APTV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 05/08.

on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 05/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

APTV Insider Trading Activity

APTV insiders have traded $APTV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APTV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BENJAMIN LYON (SVP & CTO) sold 14,568 shares for an estimated $954,204

APTV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of APTV stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

APTV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APTV in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/19/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/10/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/07/2025

APTV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APTV recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $APTV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $79.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $85.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $75.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 David Leiker from Baird set a target price of $82.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Colin Langan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $86.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $70.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $55.0 on 05/19/2025

