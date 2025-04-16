Lobbying Update: $60,000 of APPLIED MATERIALS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of APPLIED MATERIALS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to U.S.-China relations and potential impact on commercial relationships, including the manufacture of semiconductor equipment and energy storage & battery technologies

Issues related to semiconductor industry representation, generally"

AMAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMAT stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

AMAT Insider Trading Activity

AMAT insiders have traded $AMAT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY E DICKERSON (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $6,865,081 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ADAM SANDERS (Corp. Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 721 shares for an estimated $111,981.

AMAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 949 institutional investors add shares of AMAT stock to their portfolio, and 1,047 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMAT in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Edward Jones issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/17/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/17/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/15/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/15/2024

AMAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMAT recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $AMAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $227.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $165.0 on 01/22/2025

on 01/22/2025 Chris Caso from Wolfe Research set a target price of $230.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $225.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Toshiya Hari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $230.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Mark Lipacis from Evercore ISI set a target price of $250.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Melissa Weathers from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $200.0 on 11/15/2024

