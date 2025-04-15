Lobbying Update: $60,000 of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"drug shortages, critical medicines limited to antibiotics and antimicrobials"

AMRX Insider Trading Activity

AMRX insiders have traded $AMRX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TUSHAR BHIKHUBHAI PATEL sold 5,000,000 shares for an estimated $41,750,000

GAUTAM PATEL has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 320,000 shares for an estimated $2,668,000 .

. JASON B. DALY (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 147,322 shares for an estimated $1,282,832 .

. ANDREW S BOYER (Executive Vice President) sold 125,000 shares for an estimated $1,111,250

TASOS KONIDARIS (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $891,000

EMILY PETERSON ALVA sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $712,000

DEBORAH M. AUTOR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $334,073 .

. JOHN KIELY sold 17,058 shares for an estimated $142,946

AMRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of AMRX stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMRX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/11/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.