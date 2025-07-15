Lobbying Update: $60,000 of AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to supporting water infrastructure funding and affordability; Issues related to source water protection and wildfire; Issues related to emerging contaminants and PFAS;

H.R. 1267 - Water Systems PFAS Liability Protection Act; Issues related to protecting water systems from financial liability under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act

H.R. 1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act; Issues related to supporting water science programs at NOAA; Issues related to funding for EPA water infrastructure programs; Issues related to protecting State Revolving Funds from congressionally directed spending; Issues related to protecting the tax exemption for municipal bonds;

H.R. 2594 - Water Risk and Resilience Organization Establishment Act; H.R. 2344 / S. 1118 - Water ISAC Threat Protection Act; H.R. 2109 / S. 1018 - Cybersecurity for Rural Water Systems Act; S. 1549 - Water Cybersecurity Enhancement Act of 2025; Issues related to furthering cybersecurity in the water sector;

Issues related to data centers;"

AWK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AWK stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AWK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

AWK Insider Trading Activity

AWK insiders have traded $AWK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AWK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MELISSA K. WIKLE (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,825 shares for an estimated $404,766

AWK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 504 institutional investors add shares of AWK stock to their portfolio, and 495 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AWK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AWK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

AWK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AWK recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $AWK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $147.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Gregg Orrill from UBS set a target price of $156.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Eric Beaumont from Barclays set a target price of $128.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $148.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Jonathan Reeder from Wells Fargo set a target price of $147.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Angie Storozynski from Seaport Global set a target price of $156.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Richard Sunderland from JP Morgan set a target price of $128.0 on 01/28/2025

