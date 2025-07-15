Lobbying Update: $60,000 of AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to supporting water infrastructure funding and affordability; Issues related to source water protection and wildfire; Issues related to emerging contaminants and PFAS;
H.R. 1267 - Water Systems PFAS Liability Protection Act; Issues related to protecting water systems from financial liability under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act
H.R. 1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act; Issues related to supporting water science programs at NOAA; Issues related to funding for EPA water infrastructure programs; Issues related to protecting State Revolving Funds from congressionally directed spending; Issues related to protecting the tax exemption for municipal bonds;
H.R. 2594 - Water Risk and Resilience Organization Establishment Act; H.R. 2344 / S. 1118 - Water ISAC Threat Protection Act; H.R. 2109 / S. 1018 - Cybersecurity for Rural Water Systems Act; S. 1549 - Water Cybersecurity Enhancement Act of 2025; Issues related to furthering cybersecurity in the water sector;
Issues related to data centers;"
AWK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AWK stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AWK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
AWK Insider Trading Activity
AWK insiders have traded $AWK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AWK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MELISSA K. WIKLE (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,825 shares for an estimated $404,766
AWK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 504 institutional investors add shares of AWK stock to their portfolio, and 495 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 3,327,352 shares (+881.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $490,850,967
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 2,326,940 shares (-50.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $343,270,188
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 1,803,077 shares (-75.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $265,989,919
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 878,951 shares (+24.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $129,662,851
- AMUNDI removed 743,009 shares (-16.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,608,687
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 608,643 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $84,668,327
- BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ added 549,002 shares (+2486.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,988,775
AWK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AWK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/22/2025
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025
AWK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AWK recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $AWK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $147.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gregg Orrill from UBS set a target price of $156.0 on 07/11/2025
- Eric Beaumont from Barclays set a target price of $128.0 on 07/10/2025
- Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $148.0 on 05/02/2025
- Jonathan Reeder from Wells Fargo set a target price of $147.0 on 05/02/2025
- Angie Storozynski from Seaport Global set a target price of $156.0 on 04/11/2025
- Richard Sunderland from JP Morgan set a target price of $128.0 on 01/28/2025
