Lobbying Update: $60,000 of ALTRIA CLIENT SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of ALTRIA CLIENT SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"FY2026 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act (H.R.4121), FY2026 Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act (H.R.4213), and FY2026 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations - provisions related to the regulation of tobacco products.
Issues related to the regulation of tobacco products.
Discussions related to FDA Tobacco and Cannabis Product Enforcement Policy.
Discussions regarding the taxation of tobacco products; H.R.1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act."
MO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,084 institutional investors add shares of MO stock to their portfolio, and 891 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 18,471,846 shares (+8146.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,108,680,196
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 8,315,413 shares (-6.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $499,091,088
- MORGAN STANLEY added 4,181,263 shares (+20.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $250,959,405
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 4,080,371 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $244,903,867
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 3,483,487 shares (+5.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $209,078,889
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,415,237 shares (+40.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $204,982,524
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 3,342,265 shares (-78.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $200,602,745
MO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 07/09/2025
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/02/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025
MO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MO recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Edward Mundy from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 07/09/2025
- Faham Baig from UBS set a target price of $59.0 on 07/02/2025
- Gaurav Jain from Barclays set a target price of $49.0 on 05/02/2025
- Matthew Smith from Stifel set a target price of $63.0 on 04/30/2025
- Adam Spielman from Citigroup set a target price of $55.0 on 04/25/2025
- Eric Serotta from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $53.0 on 01/31/2025
