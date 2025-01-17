Lobbying Update: $60,000 of AIRBNB lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of AIRBNB lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to tech policy and data privacy.

Issues related to tourism, travel, user fees and short term rentals. Issues related to S. 2498, The Hotel Transparency Act of 2023. Issues related to H.R. 6543, No Hidden Fees on Extra Expenses for Stays (No Hidden FEES) Act of 2023.

Issues related to 1099-K."

ABNB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ABNB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABNB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.

ABNB Insider Trading Activity

ABNB insiders have traded $ABNB stock on the open market 96 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 96 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH GEBBIA has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 1,145,227 shares for an estimated $152,161,527 .

. BRIAN CHESKY (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 686,852 shares for an estimated $90,629,165 .

. NATHAN BLECHARCZYK (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 176,130 shares for an estimated $25,139,269 .

. ARISTOTLE N BALOGH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 110,900 shares for an estimated $15,967,782 .

. ELINOR MERTZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 52,250 shares for an estimated $6,768,668 .

. DAVID C BERNSTEIN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $137,000

ABNB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 481 institutional investors add shares of ABNB stock to their portfolio, and 613 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

