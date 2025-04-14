Stocks
Lobbying Update: $60,000 of AECOM lobbying was just disclosed

April 14, 2025 — 10:04 am EDT

$60,000 of AECOM lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"FEMA Payment Issue.
Infrastructure; Appropriations, NEPA.
Infrastructure; Appropriations, NEPA."

ACM Insider Trading Activity

ACM insiders have traded $ACM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GAURAV KAPOOR (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (PAO)) sold 42,400 shares for an estimated $4,890,416
  • DAVID Y. GAN (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,898 shares for an estimated $2,319,780.

ACM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of ACM stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ACM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

