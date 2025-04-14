Lobbying Update: $60,000 of AECOM lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of AECOM lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"FEMA Payment Issue.
Infrastructure; Appropriations, NEPA.
Infrastructure; Appropriations, NEPA."
ACM Insider Trading Activity
ACM insiders have traded $ACM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GAURAV KAPOOR (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (PAO)) sold 42,400 shares for an estimated $4,890,416
- DAVID Y. GAN (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,898 shares for an estimated $2,319,780.
ACM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of ACM stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ removed 1,129,625 shares (-9.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $120,666,542
- AMUNDI removed 802,289 shares (-35.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,700,510
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 720,502 shares (-86.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,964,023
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 691,020 shares (+34.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,814,756
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 580,078 shares (+53.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,963,931
- INVESCO LTD. removed 522,474 shares (-17.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,810,672
- PANAGORA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 487,770 shares (+1110.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,103,591
ACM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024
