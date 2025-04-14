Lobbying Update: $60,000 of AECOM lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of AECOM lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"FEMA Payment Issue.

Infrastructure; Appropriations, NEPA.

Infrastructure; Appropriations, NEPA."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

ACM Insider Trading Activity

ACM insiders have traded $ACM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GAURAV KAPOOR (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (PAO)) sold 42,400 shares for an estimated $4,890,416

DAVID Y. GAN (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,898 shares for an estimated $2,319,780.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ACM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of ACM stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ACM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ACM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ACM forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.