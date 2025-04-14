Lobbying Update: $60,000 of ABBOTT LABORATORIES lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of ABBOTT LABORATORIES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to the supply of Infant Formula."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
ABT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ABT stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/13, 01/29, 01/28 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/06.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/15.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 01/08, 12/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 12/16.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
ABT Insider Trading Activity
ABT insiders have traded $ABT stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HUBERT L ALLEN (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 347,209 shares for an estimated $42,766,602.
- ROBERT B FORD (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) sold 285,388 shares for an estimated $37,435,200
- LISA D EARNHARDT (EVP AND GROUP PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 91,367 shares for an estimated $12,227,296.
- DANIEL GESUA SIVE SALVADORI (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 23,771 shares for an estimated $3,054,573
- LOUIS H. MORRONE (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,755 shares for an estimated $490,326.
- ANDREA F WAINER (RETIRED EVP) sold 949 shares for an estimated $131,123
- MARY K MORELAND (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 791 shares for an estimated $109,292
- JOHN A. JR. MCCOY (VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER) sold 562 shares for an estimated $77,651
- ERIC SHROFF (Senior Vice President) sold 562 shares for an estimated $77,651
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
ABT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,208 institutional investors add shares of ABT stock to their portfolio, and 1,276 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 7,379,093 shares (+64.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $834,649,209
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 6,628,310 shares (+383.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $749,728,144
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 6,262,503 shares (+21.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $708,351,714
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,506,784 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $622,872,338
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 5,069,771 shares (+15420.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $672,505,123
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 2,727,869 shares (-19.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $308,549,262
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 2,515,118 shares (-64.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $284,484,996
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
ABT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABT in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/17/2024
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/17/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for ABT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ABT forecast page.
ABT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ABT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $134.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Lee Hambright from Bernstein set a target price of $135.0 on 01/08/2025
- Adam Maeder from Piper Sandler set a target price of $133.0 on 10/17/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.