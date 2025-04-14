Lobbying Update: $60,000 of ABBOTT LABORATORIES lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of ABBOTT LABORATORIES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the supply of Infant Formula."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

ABT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ABT stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

ABT Insider Trading Activity

ABT insiders have traded $ABT stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ABT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,208 institutional investors add shares of ABT stock to their portfolio, and 1,276 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ABT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABT in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/17/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/17/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ABT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ABT forecast page.

ABT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ABT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $134.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Lee Hambright from Bernstein set a target price of $135.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Adam Maeder from Piper Sandler set a target price of $133.0 on 10/17/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.