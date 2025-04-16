Lobbying Update: $59,151 of SMURFIT WESTROCK(FKA WESTROCK) lobbying was just disclosed

$59,151 of SMURFIT WESTROCK(FKA WESTROCK) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"S.361 STEWARD Act H.R.2145, Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act Truth in Recycling Act of 2025 (discussion draft) Packaging and Claims Knowledge Act (discussion draft) CIRCLE Act (discussion draft) Accelerating a Circular Economy for Plastics and Recycling Innovation Act (discussion draft) S.897 and H.R.1918, Farewell to Foam Act General recycling policy and education, including extended producer responsibility and chemical recycling
Issues related to subsidies impacting commonly recycled paper, including waste to energy subsidies.
FY 2026 Energy and Water appropriations FY 2026 Interior and Environment appropriations"
SW Insider Trading Activity
SW insiders have traded $SW stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANTHONY P J SMURFIT (See Remarks) sold 78,000 shares for an estimated $4,293,120
- SAVERIO MAYER (See Remarks) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,371,000
- KEN BOWLES (See Remarks) sold 24,225 shares for an estimated $1,333,828
- ALVARO HENAO (See Remarks) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $215,604
SW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SW in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/20/2024
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 12/09/2024
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/29/2024
- Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/29/2024
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024
SW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $57.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew McKellar from RBC Capital set a target price of $58.0 on 10/31/2024
- Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $57.0 on 10/23/2024
