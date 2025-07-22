Lobbying Update: $580,000 of HOME DEPOT lobbying was just disclosed

$580,000 of HOME DEPOT lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Implementation of P.L. 117-167, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, related to the High-Efficiency Electric Home Rebate Program; Monitored draft legislation on the budget resolution related to tax policy. HR 1 OBBB, focus on corporate tax rate and deductions of state & local taxes.

Monitored issues related to port congestion; Issues related to global supply chain security.

Monitored international trade issues, the Administrations trade agenda and related draft legislation; Generalized System of Preferences; de minimis

Issues related to skilled trade careers for veterans.

S. 127 Whole-Home Repairs Act of 2025; monitored housing matters related to zoning, permitting, and supply

S. 852/H.R. 20 Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2025, provisions regarding right-to-work, privacy, and eliminating private ballot elections; H.R. 6655 Stronger Workforce for America Act; H.R. 6585 Bipartisan Workforce Pell Act

Monitored the application of tariff-related measures, including: Section 301 tariffs; Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs; Reciprocal tariffs; IEEPA tariffs; maritime vessels. Exclusions for impacted products and tariffs on imports under applicable categories.

Monitored draft legislation related to credit card security and competition; monitored draft legislation related to online marketplace payments.

H.R.2853/S.1404 - Combating Organized Retail Crime Act; monitored appropriations related to organized retail crime; monitored draft legislation to update INFORM Consumers Law. Monitored draft legislation on data privacy."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

HD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HD stock 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

HD Insider Trading Activity

HD insiders have traded $HD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN A. DEATON (EVP - Supply Chain & Prod. Dev) sold 8,892 shares for an estimated $3,289,951

TERESA WYNN ROSEBOROUGH (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) sold 5,406 shares for an estimated $1,996,327

GREGORY D BRENNEMAN has made 2 purchases buying 2,884 shares for an estimated $999,767 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FAHIM SIDDIQUI (EVP and CIO) sold 2,600 shares for an estimated $954,564

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,860 institutional investors add shares of HD stock to their portfolio, and 1,766 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

HD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HD in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/30/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for HD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HD forecast page.

HD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HD recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $HD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $425.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $455.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Christopher Horvers from JP Morgan set a target price of $418.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 W. Andrew Carter from Stifel set a target price of $425.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 David Bellinger from Mizuho set a target price of $435.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Securities set a target price of $417.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Peter Benedict from Baird set a target price of $425.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Max Rakhlenko from TD Securities set a target price of $470.0 on 05/21/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.