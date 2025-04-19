Lobbying Update: $570,000 of BEST BUY CO INC lobbying was just disclosed

$570,000 of BEST BUY CO INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to credit cards

Issues related to sustainability.

S.140/HR.895: Combating Organized Retail Crime Act, issues related to organized retail crime.

Issues related to cargo theft.

Issues related to corporate taxes.

Issues related to the Dodd-Frank Act and provisions dealing with debit card interchange regulations.

Issues related to trade with China, including Section 301 and de minimis; Issues related to trade with Vietnam; Issues related to tariffs

Issues related to allowing for hospital care at home; issues related to mental health coverage."

BBY Insider Trading Activity

BBY insiders have traded $BBY stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW M BILUNAS (SEVP Enterprise Strategy & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 129,648 shares for an estimated $10,521,964 .

. CORIE S BARRY (CEO) purchased 13,500 shares for an estimated $984,420

KATHLEEN SCARLETT (SEVP, Corp Affairs & HR) sold 6,847 shares for an estimated $497,414

MATHEW WATSON (SVP, Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,133 shares for an estimated $441,218 .

. TODD G. HARTMAN (GC, Chief Risk Officer) sold 4,893 shares for an estimated $355,461

JASON J BONFIG (SEVP Cust Offer, Fulfill & Can) sold 4,867 shares for an estimated $353,572

DAMIEN HARMON (SEVP, Cust., Channel Exp & Ent) sold 4,047 shares for an estimated $294,002

BBY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 393 institutional investors add shares of BBY stock to their portfolio, and 440 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BBY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BBY in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

Telsey Advisory issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 11/29/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/22/2024

BBY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BBY recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $BBY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $90.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $100.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $105.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $90.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $85.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $85.0 on 03/05/2025

