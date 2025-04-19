Lobbying Update: $570,000 of BEST BUY CO INC lobbying was just disclosed

$570,000 of BEST BUY CO INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to credit cards
Issues related to sustainability.
S.140/HR.895: Combating Organized Retail Crime Act, issues related to organized retail crime.
Issues related to cargo theft.
Issues related to corporate taxes.
Issues related to the Dodd-Frank Act and provisions dealing with debit card interchange regulations.
Issues related to trade with China, including Section 301 and de minimis; Issues related to trade with Vietnam; Issues related to tariffs
Issues related to allowing for hospital care at home; issues related to mental health coverage."
BBY Insider Trading Activity
BBY insiders have traded $BBY stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW M BILUNAS (SEVP Enterprise Strategy & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 129,648 shares for an estimated $10,521,964.
- CORIE S BARRY (CEO) purchased 13,500 shares for an estimated $984,420
- KATHLEEN SCARLETT (SEVP, Corp Affairs & HR) sold 6,847 shares for an estimated $497,414
- MATHEW WATSON (SVP, Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,133 shares for an estimated $441,218.
- TODD G. HARTMAN (GC, Chief Risk Officer) sold 4,893 shares for an estimated $355,461
- JASON J BONFIG (SEVP Cust Offer, Fulfill & Can) sold 4,867 shares for an estimated $353,572
- DAMIEN HARMON (SEVP, Cust., Channel Exp & Ent) sold 4,047 shares for an estimated $294,002
BBY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 393 institutional investors add shares of BBY stock to their portfolio, and 440 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NINETY ONE UK LTD removed 1,479,440 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,935,952
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,132,222 shares (+4.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,144,647
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 887,771 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,170,751
- STATE STREET CORP added 816,711 shares (+6.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,073,803
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 770,524 shares (-28.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,110,959
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 701,287 shares (+31.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,170,424
- AMUNDI removed 670,076 shares (-17.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,492,520
BBY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BBY in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025
- Telsey Advisory issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 11/29/2024
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/22/2024
BBY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BBY recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $BBY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $90.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $100.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $105.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $90.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $85.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $85.0 on 03/05/2025
