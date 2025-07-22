Lobbying Update: $560,000 of XCEL ENERGY INC lobbying was just disclosed

$560,000 of XCEL ENERGY INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 1968, Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025; H.R. 2486. Heating and Cooling Relief Act; Continuing Appropriations legislation for Fiscal Year 2025; H.R. 1968, Further Continuing Appropriations for FY2025; H. Con. Res. 14, FY 2025 Budget Resolution; S. 1214 Heating & Cooling Relief Act; FY2025 Energy, Water, and Related Agencies Appropriations Legislation; FY 2025 Labor, Health and Human Services Appropriations Legislation; Disaster Supplemental Funding; Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program;

H.R. 471, Fix Our Forests Act; H.R. 1047, Grid Power Act; H.R.2444 - To establish the Supply Chain Resiliency and Crisis Response Office in the Department of Commerce, and for other purposes; H.R. 2703, Advancing GETs Act; H.R. 3015, National Coal Council Reestablishment Act; H.R. 3062, Promoting Cross-Border Energy Infrastructure Act; H.R. 3157, State Energy Accountability Act; H.R. 3616, Reliable Power Act; H.R. 3617, Securing Americas Critical Minerals Supply Act; H.R. 3626 - To facilitate the development of a whole-of-government strategy for nuclear cooperation and nuclear exports, and for other purposes. HR. 3628, State Planning for Reliability and Affordability Act; H.R. 3632, Power Plant Reliability Act; H.R. 3638, Electric Supply Chain Act; H.R. 3657, Hydropower Relicensing Transparency Act; H.R. 3668, Improving Interagency Coordination for Pipeline Reviews Act; H.R. 3699, Energy Choice Act; H.R. 3843, the Baseload Reliability Protection Act; H.R. 3898, PERMIT Act; H.R. 4136 - To establish an Office of Public Engagement and Participation within the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and for other purposes; H. Res. 290; Recognizing Threat of Retirement of Nonintermittent Electric Generation Facilities; S. 914, Energy Threat Analysis Establishment Act; S. 1462, Fix Our Forests Act; S.1757 - To amend the Atomic Energy Act of 1954 to provide for more efficient hearings on nuclear facility construction applications, and for other purposes; S. 1801 -- To facilitate the development of a whole-of-government strategy for nuclear cooperation and nuclear exports, and for other purposes; S. 1945, Energy Choice Act; 811 Locate Issues generally; Artificial intelligence issues generally; Data Center issues generally; Draft Advancing Reliable Capacity (ARC) Act; Draft Permitting Reform Legislation; Draft transmission legislation; Electric grid/energy infrastructure cybersecurity; Load growth, reliability, and resource adequacy generally; Energy security issues generally; Issues related to energy grid supply chain; Issues related to energy sector impacts from tariff policies; Distribution transformers supply chain; Energy efficiency generally.

H.R. 1- The One Big Beautiful Bill Act; H.R. 2872- the RESILIENCE Act of 2025; S. 448- the Credit Incentives for Resilient Critical Utility Infrastructure and Transformers Act (CIRCUIT) Act; Inflation Reduction Act Implementation; Tax Cuts and Jobs Act issues generally; Tax Reconciliation Legislation; Inflation Reduction Act of 2022; Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Issues Related to FEMA reform; Issues Related to Beyond Visual Line of Sight rulemaking; Issues related to Section 2209 rulemaking; Supply chain issues; Wildfire issues; Issues related to drone supply chain; Pipeline Safety Reauthorization

S. 441, Fit for Purpose Wildfire Readiness Act; S. 902, the Wildfire Response and Preparedness Act; EPA regulations generally; Good Neighbor Rule; Coal combustion residuals; Effluent Limitation Guidelines; Draft legislation related to the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council; Categorical exclusions; Siting and permitting generally; National Environmental Policy Act; Clean Water Act generally; Endangered Species Act generally; Power demand generally; National Historic Preservation Act generally;

S. 1337- Cybersecurity Information Sharing Extension Act; S. 1875 - Streamlining Federal Cybersecurity Regulations Act of 2025; FY26 National Defense Authorization Act; Counter-UAS Authority; Draft Pipeline Security Act; Cyber incident reporting generally; Cyber regulatory harmonization generally; Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 reauthorization; Issues Related to Critical Infrastructure Partnership Advisory Council.

Proposed tariffs, generally.

H.R. 466, Nuclear Waste Informed Consent Act; S.101 - Nuclear Waste Informed Consent Act."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

XEL Insider Trading Activity

XEL insiders have traded $XEL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEVIN W STOCKFISH purchased 2,170 shares for an estimated $149,578

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

XEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 525 institutional investors add shares of XEL stock to their portfolio, and 457 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

XEL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XEL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for XEL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XEL forecast page.

XEL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XEL recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $XEL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $77.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo set a target price of $78.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Anthony Crowdell from Mizuho set a target price of $74.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $77.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $73.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $73.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Ross Fowler from UBS set a target price of $77.0 on 04/01/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.