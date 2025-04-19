Lobbying Update: $550,000 of FIRSTENERGY CORP lobbying was just disclosed

$550,000 of FIRSTENERGY CORP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act; H.R. 1968, Full Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 H.R. 10445, the Further Continuing Appropriations and Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act; H.R. 9494, Continuing Appropriations and Other Matters Act, 2025; Energy R&D funding; LIHEAP Issues generally.

S. 4753 Energy Permitting Act of 2024; HR 1. Lower Energy Costs Act; Power reliability issues generally; Transmission issues generally; Artificial intelligence issues generally; Load growth, reliability, and resource adequacy generally; Data center issues generally; Energy security issues generally; Issues related to energy grid supply chain; Issues related to energy sector impacts from tariff policies; Distribution transformers; Electric grid/energy infrastructure cybersecurity issues generally.

H.R. 2872, the RESILIENCE Act of 2025; S. 448, the CIRCUIT Act; S.1559, Book Minimum Tax Repeal Act; H.R. 3210 Book Minimum Tax Repeal; H.R.5376, Inflation Reduction Act of 2022; H.R. 7024, the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act; H.R. 3938, Build It in America Act; Resiliency issues generally; Distribution transformer issues generally; Transmission and distribution issues generally; Inflation Reduction Act Implementation; Tax Cuts and Jobs Act issues generally; Inflation Reduction Act Implementation.

Supply chain issues generally.

EPA regulations generally; Good Neighbor Rule; Coal combustion residuals; Effluent Limitation Guidelines; Rights-of-way; Categorical exclusions; Siting and permitting generally; National Environmental Policy Act; Clean Water Act generally; Endangered Species Act generally; Power demand generally; National Historic Preservation Act generally; Water Resources Development Act generally; Clean Air Act generally.

Pole attachment issues generally; 6GHz issues generally.

SEC 89 FR 21668 Securities and Exchange Commission ESG rule.

Counter-UAS legislation; Cyber incident reporting generally; Cyber regulatory harmonization generally; Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 reauthorization."

