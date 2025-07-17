Lobbying Update: $550,000 of CHENIERE ENERGY INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$550,000 of CHENIERE ENERGY INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"LNG exports and related issues
Trade issues related to LNG exports
Maritime safety and maritime issues relating to LNG exports
Tax issues impacting businesses and the LNG industry"
LNG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LNG stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 04/22.
LNG Insider Trading Activity
LNG insiders have traded $LNG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANATOL FEYGIN (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 23,478 shares for an estimated $5,081,348
- G ANDREA BOTTA sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,975,590
- NEAL A SHEAR sold 4,300 shares for an estimated $1,057,491
LNG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 614 institutional investors add shares of LNG stock to their portfolio, and 466 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,230,754 shares (-91.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $516,196,475
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 1,633,308 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $397,743,164
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,480,980 shares (+46.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $342,698,772
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,403,211 shares (-57.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $324,703,025
- MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORP removed 983,910 shares (-89.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $227,676,774
- UBS GROUP AG added 794,027 shares (+61.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $183,737,847
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 747,647 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,005,515
LNG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LNG in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
LNG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LNG recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $LNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $262.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $262.0 on 07/15/2025
- Brandon Bingham from Scotiabank set a target price of $261.0 on 07/15/2025
- Sam Burwell from Jefferies set a target price of $288.0 on 06/26/2025
- Jean Ann Salisbury from B of A Securities set a target price of $271.0 on 06/25/2025
- Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $267.0 on 06/25/2025
- Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $265.0 on 04/28/2025
- Benjamin Nolan from Stifel set a target price of $247.0 on 04/22/2025
