Lobbying Update: $550,000 of CHENIERE ENERGY INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$550,000 of CHENIERE ENERGY INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"LNG exports and related issues

Trade issues related to LNG exports

Maritime safety and maritime issues relating to LNG exports

Tax issues impacting businesses and the LNG industry"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

LNG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LNG stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/07.

on 05/12, 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 04/22.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

LNG Insider Trading Activity

LNG insiders have traded $LNG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANATOL FEYGIN (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 23,478 shares for an estimated $5,081,348

G ANDREA BOTTA sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,975,590

NEAL A SHEAR sold 4,300 shares for an estimated $1,057,491

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

LNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 614 institutional investors add shares of LNG stock to their portfolio, and 466 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

LNG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LNG in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for LNG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LNG forecast page.

LNG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LNG recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $LNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $262.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $262.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Brandon Bingham from Scotiabank set a target price of $261.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Sam Burwell from Jefferies set a target price of $288.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Jean Ann Salisbury from B of A Securities set a target price of $271.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $267.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $265.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Benjamin Nolan from Stifel set a target price of $247.0 on 04/22/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.