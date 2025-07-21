Lobbying Update: $550,000 of AXON ENTERPRISE lobbying was just disclosed

$550,000 of AXON ENTERPRISE lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Advocating for state, federal, and tribal law enforcement less-lethal technologies, body worn cameras and digital evidence management HR 2189, law enforcement innovate to de-escalate act S.1283, Innovate to de-escalate modernization act HR 4242, Innovate to De-Escalate Tax Modernization Act HR 3598, De-Escalation Drone Pilot Program Act of 2025 FAA drone and counter policy issues FCC policy related to indoor drones for law enforcement and enforcement of HR 2864 the Countering Drones CCP Act FY26 NDAA less lethal and drone/counter drone policy FY26 DHS/DOJ Appropriations for body worn camera and less lethal technology"

AXON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AXON stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

AXON Insider Trading Activity

AXON insiders have traded $AXON stock on the open market 63 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 63 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA ISNER (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 19,810 shares for an estimated $14,162,650 .

. PATRICK W SMITH (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $5,409,861 .

. MICHAEL GARNREITER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $4,560,000 .

. BRITTANY BAGLEY (COO & CFO) sold 3,400 shares for an estimated $2,380,000

CAMERON BROOKS (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $2,222,295

CAITLIN ELIZABETH KALINOWSKI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,100 shares for an estimated $1,531,086 .

. JERI WILLIAMS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 964 shares for an estimated $629,585 .

. JULIE A CULLIVAN sold 657 shares for an estimated $459,900

MATTHEW R MCBRADY sold 400 shares for an estimated $287,361

JENNIFER H MAK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 75 shares for an estimated $57,885

AXON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 555 institutional investors add shares of AXON stock to their portfolio, and 478 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AXON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXON in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/08/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/26/2025

AXON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXON recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $AXON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $750.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Chung from JP Morgan set a target price of $850.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Andrew Spinola from UBS set a target price of $820.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jordan Lyonnais from B of A Securities set a target price of $895.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Michael Ng from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $830.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $735.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $750.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Daniel Stauder from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $725.0 on 02/26/2025

