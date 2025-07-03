Lobbying Update: $55,000 of ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE INC lobbying was just disclosed

$55,000 of ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Medicare Advantage"

ALHC Insider Trading Activity

ALHC insiders have traded $ALHC stock on the open market 79 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 79 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ATLANTIC, L.P. GENERAL sold 17,000,000 shares for an estimated $259,760,000

JOHN E KAO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 1,333,901 shares for an estimated $20,643,786 .

. DAWN CHRISTINE MARONEY (President) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 740,961 shares for an estimated $12,252,799 .

. ROBERT THOMAS FREEMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 514,978 shares for an estimated $8,054,047 .

. ROBERT L. SCAVO (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 175,600 shares for an estimated $2,675,774 .

. HAKAN KARDES (Chief Experience Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 155,342 shares for an estimated $2,458,104 .

. CHRISTOPHER J JOYCE (Chief Legal and Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 103,612 shares for an estimated $1,736,163 .

. HYONG KIM (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 77,594 shares for an estimated $1,249,769 .

. ANDREAS P. WAGNER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 46,797 shares for an estimated $717,721 .

. SEBASTIAN BURZACCHI (COO - Mgmt Services Org) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,694 shares for an estimated $109,788.

ALHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of ALHC stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ALHC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALHC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025

