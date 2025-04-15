Lobbying Update: $545,901 of INTERDIGITAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$545,901 of INTERDIGITAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Pro-IP legislation including RESTORE, PREVAIL and PERA including other general patent and IP issues as well as IP issues related to China

Matters related to the ITC, other IP issues and IP matters related to China and other trade agreements or matters concerning IP and Trade

Wireless communications, 5G, 6G, IoT, ORAN, spectrum matters, streaming services and other broadband, wireless and video standards issues

Corporate tax issues and other tax matters affecting publicly traded companies"

IDCC Insider Trading Activity

IDCC insiders have traded $IDCC stock on the open market 86 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 86 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAWRENCE LIREN CHEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 44 sales selling 111,782 shares for an estimated $23,097,296 .

. RICHARD BREZSKI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 31,530 shares for an estimated $6,757,299 .

. STEWART D HUTCHESON has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,398 shares for an estimated $1,797,393 .

. EEVA K. HAKORANTA (Chief Licensing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,150 shares for an estimated $1,121,107 .

. RAJESH PANKAJ (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $807,037 .

. JEAN F RANKIN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,679 shares for an estimated $597,380 .

. JOSHUA D. SCHMIDT (CLO & Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,921 shares for an estimated $413,768.

IDCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of IDCC stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

